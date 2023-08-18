According to Decrypt, the backlash surrounding Gitcoin, a decentralized finance platform striving to fund open-source projects, highlights the importance of well-functioning governance systems in crypto projects. Gitcoin has recently faced criticism for funding controversial projects, such as PalestineDAO. This backlash intensified after HackerNoon published an article questioning Gitcoin's funding choices, showing that crypto governance is more than just a meme and can have real-world implications.

Opened up to community decision-making earlier this year, Gitcoin's grant allocation process often results in conflicting opinions on which projects should receive funding. The ongoing debate emphasizes the importance of creating a balanced governance system that considers the various perspectives of the community while simultaneously maintaining the platform's mission and values.