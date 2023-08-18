CertiK Skynet has issued an alert concerning a phishing link found in the #GM channel of PiraFinance's Discord server. Users are warned not to interact with the link, as it could potentially compromise their security. This cautionary notice serves as a reminder for individuals to stay vigilant against phishing attacks and to always verify the legitimacy of links before engaging with them.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
CertiK Skynet Alert: Phishing Link in PiraFinance Discord Server
2023-08-18 21:11
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
