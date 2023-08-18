Three positions linked to the BNB Smart Chain exploit were liquidated amidst the crypto market pullback.

Accordingt o a report published by Cointelegraph, the recent crypto market crash, which caused a 6% drop and diminished the overall market capitalization to $1.1 trillion, has led to the liquidation of over $53 million in collateral held by the hacker responsible for the BNB Smart Chain exploit. Blockchain security firm PeckShield revealed that on August 18, a crypto wallet connected to the exploit faced the liquidation on the crypto lending platform Venus Protocol.

The BNB Smart Chain exploit on October 6 resulted in the theft of 2 million BNB tokens, equivalent to approximately $568 million at the time. The hacker had used the stolen tokens as collateral for a 30-million-Tether (USDT) loan.

As the market crash hit, over $1 billion in crypto positions were wiped out in the last 24 hours, according to market data tracker CoinGlass. With BNB prices dropping below $220, three positions linked to the hacker's wallet were automatically liquidated. BNB is currently trading at $218 per token.

While many traders suffered losses due to the significant market drop, a crypto whale managed to minimize the damage by selling 22,341 Ether (ETH), worth around $41 million, days before the crash, avoiding a potential loss of over $5 million in value. Despite this, the trader still lost around $1.7 million in the trade.



