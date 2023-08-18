According CryptoPotato and a recent report by DappRadar, the sales volume of Bitcoin Ordinals, a non-fungible token (NFT) project inspired by the first 10,000 digits of Bitcoin's code, has plunged by over 97% since its peak in May. The sharp decline reflects the fluctuating interest in NFT projects, which are subject to market trends and demand. As with all NFT markets, the trends within the Bitcoin Ordinals project serve as a reminder that the popularity and value of NFTs can change rapidly and underscores the importance of closely monitoring the market for potential shifts.