According to The Block, a report by JPMorgan Chase, led by analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, reveals that cryptocurrency miners are exploring high-performance computing services for the rapidly growing artificial intelligence market as a means of diversifying their profits. This move has been driven by the miners selling new or previously acquired Bitcoins in recent quarters. The report highlights the miners' efforts to find new business avenues before the upcoming halving event, which will reduce their rewards and increase competition due to the escalating computing power in the market.