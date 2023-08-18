According to a report published by Blockworks, Bitcoin plunged more than 8% to around $25,500 on Thursday, marking its largest daily decline this year. The drop began before a Wall Street Journal report about SpaceX selling all its Bitcoin holdings in 2022. Analysts, such as Terrence Yang of Swan Bitcoin, argue that the sell-off was fueled by those mispositioned in the market rather than report-related fears.

Other influences include delayed US spot BTC ETF approval, a strengthening US dollar, and a reversal of 2021's tech rally. Amid the sell-off, Ether fell 12% to $1,530, and Dogecoin dropped 15% to $0.056. The situation coincides with broader financial market concerns, including Evergrande Group's Chapter 15 bankruptcy, which triggered a wider sell-off in risk assets.

Rich Rosenblum, CEO of market maker GSR, suggests that multiple factors were at play in the market, contributing to the turmoil in the crypto sector.