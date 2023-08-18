The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -1.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,166 and $28,620 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,535, down by -7.13%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CYBER, OG, and DEXE, up by 19%, 16%, and 5%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1688.48 (-5.85%)

  • BNB: $218.7 (-5.20%)

  • XRP: $0.5075 (-13.35%)

  • ADA: $0.2629 (-4.68%)

  • SOL: $22.04 (-4.71%)

  • DOGE: $0.06251 (-7.69%)

  • TRX: $0.07286 (-2.81%)

  • DOT: $4.504 (-5.50%)

  • MATIC: $0.5772 (-6.53%)

  • SHIB: $0.0000084 (-7.69%)

Top gainers on Binance: