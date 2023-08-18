The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -1.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,166 and $28,620 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,535, down by -7.13%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CYBER, OG, and DEXE, up by 19%, 16%, and 5%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: