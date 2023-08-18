The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -1.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,166 and $28,620 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,535, down by -7.13%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CYBER, OG, and DEXE, up by 19%, 16%, and 5%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
FTX and Genesis Reach $175 Million Settlement After $4 Billion Demand
Total Crypto Market Cap Drops 1.3%, Hits Two-Month Low Amid Rising US Bond Yields
Connext Announces Token Economics, Allocates 10% for Airdrop
Crypto Liquidations Reach $206 Million in 24 Hours, with $58.86 Million Lost in the Past Hour
Federal Reserve Takes Action Against FTX-Linked Farmington State Bank
Analysis of Celsius Platform Reveals Thousands of Personal Wallets Holding Billions in Crypto
Sei Cross-Chain Airdrop Collection Reportedly Suspended Due to Freeze Issues
Market movers:
ETH: $1688.48 (-5.85%)
BNB: $218.7 (-5.20%)
XRP: $0.5075 (-13.35%)
ADA: $0.2629 (-4.68%)
SOL: $22.04 (-4.71%)
DOGE: $0.06251 (-7.69%)
TRX: $0.07286 (-2.81%)
DOT: $4.504 (-5.50%)
MATIC: $0.5772 (-6.53%)
SHIB: $0.0000084 (-7.69%)
Top gainers on Binance:
CYBER/BUSD (+19%)
OG/BUSD (+16%)
DEXE/BUSD (+5%)