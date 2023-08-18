According to ODAILY, Arbitrum DAO has announced the launch of its first Domain Round contribution program, leveraging the Gitcoin protocol for funding. Hosted on the Ethereum mainnet, the program features a matching pool of $100,000 in DAI. During this financing round, the Arbitrum community will allocate funds among five key areas: gaming, developer tools on the Nova chain, innovative protocol ideas, education, and community development and activities. Additionally, an Open Pool will be determined by community users, who will decide its specific focus.