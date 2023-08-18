Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart shared on Twitter that the cases involving Grayscale and the SEC, pertaining to the conversion of GBTC into a Bitcoin ETF, will not reach a judgment today. The outcome of these lawsuits remains uncertain, as the timeline for a decision has not been clarified.
Analyst: Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Application-Related Lawsuits Will Not Be Judged Today
2023-08-18 15:18
