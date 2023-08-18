According to Cointelegraph, in a bid to improve accessibility and independent living for people with disabilities, numerous companies are using AI technologies. For instance, Toyota is developing a wearable device called Project BLAID that uses AI to support visually-impaired individuals in navigating their surroundings. Google is also working on AI-assisted applications that can help people with speech impairments communicate more effectively. Additionally, AI-powered prosthetic limbs and wheelchair systems are being designed for higher functionality and increased mobility. These AI-driven innovations aim to create a more inclusive and level playing field for individuals with disabilities.