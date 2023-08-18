According to a recent tweet by Whale Alert, 148,479,765 USDC (equivalent to $148,554,004) were burned at the USDC Treasury. This significant burn event reduces the total supply of USDC in circulation, potentially impacting its market dynamics. The action reflects notable movements and activities within the USDC ecosystem.
$148.5 Million USDC Burned at USDC Treasury
2023-08-18 18:59
