According to Lookonchain, a whale has recently sold 825 billion $PEPE tokens, incurring a significant loss over the past three days. The whale had initially withdrawn 3.5 trillion $PEPE (valued at $7.6 million) from Binance during the price highs on May 8 and May 13. However, when they sold 1.44 trillion $PEPE in August, worth $1.73 million, the investor faced a loss of around $1.4 million.
Whale Sells 825 Billion PEPE Tokens at a Loss
2023-08-17 14:22
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
