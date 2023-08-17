A significant transaction of 4,657,881,590,632 SHIB tokens (worth approximately $40,747,148) has been reported by Whale Alert. The transfer occurred between unknown wallets, exemplifying the continuous movement of substantial cryptocurrency amounts across the blockchain.
Whale Alert: Massive SHIB Transfer Detected
2023-08-17 14:11
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
