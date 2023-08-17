According to Decrypt, Generative Ventures partner Lex Sokolin expressed in a recent interview that while Web3, the decentralized internet built on blockchain technology, has gained significant attention and investment, it still lacks real economic activity. He stated that despite advancements in decentralization and privacy, Web3 is dominated by speculation rather than productive applications. Sokolin urged developers to focus on creating applications with a positive societal impact, and also noted that more experimentation is needed to bring actual value to the Web3 space.