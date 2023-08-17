According to Cointelegraph, Web3 gaming is attracting significant attention, as several blockchain-based games such as Cut the Rope, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Nitro Nation, and Aelph become increasingly popular. These decentralized games utilize non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies as in-game assets, enabling players to earn real-world value through their playtime and contributions. The rising popularity of Web3 gaming signals a paradigm shift in the gaming industry, as more developers explore decentralized gaming opportunities and integrate blockchain technology into their offerings.