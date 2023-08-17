According to Cointelegraph, Web3 gaming is attracting significant attention, as several blockchain-based games such as Cut the Rope, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Nitro Nation, and Aelph become increasingly popular. These decentralized games utilize non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies as in-game assets, enabling players to earn real-world value through their playtime and contributions. The rising popularity of Web3 gaming signals a paradigm shift in the gaming industry, as more developers explore decentralized gaming opportunities and integrate blockchain technology into their offerings.
Web3 Gaming Experiences Viral Moment with Multiple Titles Gaining Traction
2023-08-17 13:41
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
