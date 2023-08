According to a recent Whale Alert, the USDC Treasury has recently burned 82,000,000 USDC tokens, equivalent to $82,114,800. In a separate transaction, the treasury minted 63,994,117 USDC tokens worth $64,146,743. These events are part of the ongoing efforts to manage the USDC token supply in response to market demand and other factors. Whale Alert provides detailed information on these and other significant cryptocurrency transactions.