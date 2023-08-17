According to Cointelegraph, starting on September 1st, crypto asset businesses in the United Kingdom must comply with the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) rules, known as the Travel Rule. The Travel Rule mandates that virtual asset service providers (VASPs) share customer information during transfers to identify and report suspicious transactions.
