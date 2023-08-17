According to Cointelegraph, Orica, an "ethical platform" for NFTs launched in November 2021, aimed to benefit artists, collectors, and charities. The platform was involved in significant charity projects, but less than two years later, its founders disappeared, and the marketplace went offline. While its charity efforts were genuine, there are allegations of a rug-pull by the developers. Co-founder Danial Zey broke his year-long silence, denying all allegations and claiming the project was hacked and is still ongoing. Despite the failed project, Orica's legacy remains in its successful charity work, such as the school built in Uganda and the artists it supported.