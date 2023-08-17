According to Cointelegraph, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen by 1.3%, reaching its lowest level in two months at $1.097 trillion. This decline comes as US bond yields surge, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising to 4.31% on August 17th, the highest since October 2022. The simultaneous events indicate that investors may be opting for safer assets amidst increased market uncertainty, moving away from non-yielding cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.