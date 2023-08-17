Crypto industry has expanded significantly over the years, and its focus on monetary aspects remains steadfast. However, the idea of working on different forms of capital to build a more diverse ecosystem has gained momentum recently, Blockworks reports. Web3, a decentralized internet network, is creating bridges between financial capital and other forms of capital, such as social, spiritual, and intellectual. Projects like Gitcoin are funding initiatives that combat climate change and support educational endeavors, signaling a shift towards a more inclusive and regenerative ecosystem. While the financial aspect of the crypto space will likely remain prominent, new developments are expected to encompass a broader range of capital exchanges and appeal to a wider audience.