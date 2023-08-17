Paolo Ardoino, the CTO of Tether, recently highlighted the need for better analytical tools in the realm of Bitcoin mining. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Ardoino emphasized the importance of creating metrics to evaluate the usage of renewable energy resources in the mining process. He also stressed the need for transparency, asserting that it could be beneficial for the entire crypto community and encourage further investments in sustainable mining. The introduction of improved analytical tools stands to contribute to the ongoing conversation around the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining.