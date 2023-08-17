According to Decrypt, Chinese tech giant Tencent has entered the AI landscape by developing a new language model that rivals OpenAI's Chatbot GPT. The model presents a significant step forward for AI technology in China, contributing to the nation's growing influence in the field of artificial intelligence. With Tencent joining the race, competition in the AI sector is set to intensify, pushing innovation and development to new heights.
Tencent Joins the AI Race with China's Answer to OpenAI's Chatbot GPT
2023-08-17 16:40
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
