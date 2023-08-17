SYNTHR, a leading full-chain synthetic asset protocol, has entered into a strategic partnership with WOO. As part of the collaboration, SYNTHR will join the WOOFi broker plan, establishing syAsset pools across all compatible chains and receiving incentives while earning 80% of all fees. Supported by LayerZero and Chainlink, SYNTHR has been deployed on 15 major public blockchains, including ETH, BSC, ARB, AVAX, SEI, APT, and SUI.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
SYNTHR Joins WOOFi Broker Program in Strategic Partnership with WOO
2023-08-17 13:23
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
SYNTHR, a leading full-chain synthetic asset protocol, has entered into a strategic partnership with WOO. As part of the collaboration, SYNTHR will join the WOOFi broker plan, establishing syAsset pools across all compatible chains and receiving incentives while earning 80% of all fees. Supported by LayerZero and Chainlink, SYNTHR has been deployed on 15 major public blockchains, including ETH, BSC, ARB, AVAX, SEI, APT, and SUI.
