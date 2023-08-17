SYNTHR, a leading full-chain synthetic asset protocol, has entered into a strategic partnership with WOO. As part of the collaboration, SYNTHR will join the WOOFi broker plan, establishing syAsset pools across all compatible chains and receiving incentives while earning 80% of all fees. Supported by LayerZero and Chainlink, SYNTHR has been deployed on 15 major public blockchains, including ETH, BSC, ARB, AVAX, SEI, APT, and SUI.

