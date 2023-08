CertiK Skynet has detected a suspicious movement of funds to Tornado Cash from EOA 0xA548, depositing 160 ETH (worth approximately $286,000). The funds were aggregated from EOAs labeled Fake_Phishing8182 and Fake_Phishing8189 on Etherscan.

Users are advised to be cautious and vigilant regarding their online security while interacting with potentially compromised accounts or entities.