According to Cointelegraph, SpaceX reportedly sold about $373 million worth of Bitcoin it had acquired between 2021 and 2022. The Wall Street Journal cited documents showing that the company recorded the Bitcoin holdings on its balance sheet during this period. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had announced in 2021 that the firm held Bitcoin, following Tesla's SEC filing that indicated the company's plan to purchase $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency. Tesla's Q2 2023 earnings report revealed that it had sold all but $184 million of its Bitcoin holdings. The exact timing of SpaceX's reported Bitcoin sale is unclear.