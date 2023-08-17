According to Santiment, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed substantial whale activity in recent days after its price fell below $0.00001. A transfer of 4.7 trillion SHIB coins (valued at over $41 million) to a new cold wallet has taken place, marking the 7th largest transaction on the network in 2023. This activity may lead to volatility in the cryptocurrency's price.
Shiba Inu Experiences Significant Whale Activity Amid Price Drop
2023-08-17 20:16
