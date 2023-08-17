According to Odaily Planet News, community users have reported a freeze while receiving the Sei cross-chain airdrop on the Pacific-1 webpage. The airdrop is suspected to be suspended as the page remains stuck at Step 3, preventing successful completion of the claim process. Sei had previously launched the Beta version of the Pacific-1 mainnet and opened the airdrop for application
Sei Cross-Chain Airdrop Collection Reportedly Suspended Due to Freeze Issues
2023-08-17 13:11
