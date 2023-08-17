According to CoinDesk, SEI Blockchain's newly launched token, the Splintered Exchange & Infrastructure (SEI) token, experienced a 24% drop in value shortly after its airdrop distribution. Despite the initial decline, SEI Blockchain aims to provide a decentralized platform for cryptocurrencies, NFT trading, and other blockchain-based services. The drop highlights market volatility often associated with new token launches and airdrop events.
