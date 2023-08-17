Safe (previously known as Gnosis Safe) is working on a new standard to facilitate the transition of the Web3 space to modular smart accounts, which are essential for attracting more users to the blockchain Web3 ecosystem. The company has released a whitepaper on "Safe Core Protocol," which discusses various approaches to optimize smart account solutions while tackling challenges related to interoperability and security.
