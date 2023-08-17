According to blockworks, Republic has launched a new cross-chain wallet that will be incorporated into its retail crypto investment platform. The multi-chain, multi-signature wallet eliminates the need for users to create third-party wallets to manage their crypto assets or engage in token launches on the platform. Developed over a year, the wallet currently supports Ethereum, USDC, and Algorand, with plans to add Bitcoin, Avalanche, Polygon, and more in the future.