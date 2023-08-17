CertiK Skynet has issued a warning regarding a phishing link posted in the announcements channel of the Saga XYZ (@Sagaxyz__) Discord server. Users are advised not to click on any links until the team confirms that control over the server has been regained and the issue resolved. This incident highlights the importance of exercising caution when interacting with shared links on social media and communication platforms.
Phishing Link Alert: Security Breach Detected on Saga XYZ's Discord Server
2023-08-17 13:49
