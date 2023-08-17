According to Decrypt, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has issued a warning against play-to-earn crypto games, urging the public to be cautious when participating in these online platforms. According to PNP officials, these games have become commonplace and carry a risk of financial loss. Moreover, they emphasize the importance of always verifying whether such platforms have the necessary permits and licenses to operate legally. The warning serves as a reminder for individuals to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before investing time and resources in such ventures.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Philippine National Police Warns Against Play-to-Earn Crypto Games
2023-08-17 14:16
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top