According to Ember's on-chain monitoring, Pendle Finance transferred 5.02 million PENDLE tokens, valued at approximately $2.98 million, from its Ecosystem Fund to Binance. This transaction took place one hour ago and highlights the ongoing interaction between DeFi platforms and centralized exchanges in the cryptocurrency market.
2023-08-17 13:08
