OSMO's value rose to a short-term high of $0.555 USDT, representing a 24-hour increase of over 13% following the announcement of SEI airdrops and release of the Pacific-1 mainnet Beta version. OSMO's value currently stands at $0.492 USDT.

Sei has launched the Beta of the Pacific-1 mainnet, with airdrops open for application. Users can check their eligibility and participate in cross-chain airdrops and rewards for Atlantic contributors. Sei has announced "cross-chain" airdrops for active users within multiple ecosystems, including Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Osmosis, as a reward for pioneer users on the chain.

To claim the airdrop, users must create a Sei wallet after the mainnet launch and bridge specified assets to the Sei network. The eligibility check for the whitelist will commence after the mainnet launch. Users who have previously installed the Sei wallet during the Atlantic 2 test event must update their wallet application to the latest version and import the corresponding address into the wallet application that supports the mainnet.



