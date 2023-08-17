MetaMask has announced its support for Linea, providing services including bridging, swapping, purchasing (typically fiat currency purchases), and portfolio inquiries. As a special promotion, from August 17th to August 31st, users outside the United States can enjoy zero transaction fees when purchasing USDC on Linea through Banxa and Transak. This opportunity allows users to benefit from reduced costs while taking advantage of MetaMask's recently expanded functionality.
