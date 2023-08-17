According to Cointelegraph, Judge Analisa Torres has granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) the permission to file an appeal in the ongoing Ripple case. The decision allows the SEC to challenge the court's previous determination regarding whether Ripple's XRP sales constituted unregistered securities offerings. This development in the case adds another layer of complexity to the legal dispute between Ripple and the SEC.
Judge Torres Grants SEC's Request for Leave to File an Appeal in Ripple Case
2023-08-17 18:03
