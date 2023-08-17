DEGEN NEWS recently reported via Twitter that Huang Licheng has sold more than 80 DeGods NFTs on Blur within a 10-minute window. Despite the sale, Huang Licheng still holds a substantial collection of 256 DeGods NFTs, showcasing an ongoing interest in the NFT market.
Huang Licheng Sells Over 80 DeGods NFTs, Retains 256 in Collection
2023-08-17 16:16
