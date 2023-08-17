According to The Block, Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind popular titles such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, has shown interest in expanding into crypto gaming. The company's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, stated that they were exploring possibilities within the crypto and blockchain space during a recent earnings call. This bold move by a major player in the gaming industry signals a significant shift, highlighting the growing potential of blockchain technology in the world of gaming and entertainment.
Grand Theft Auto Publisher Take-Two’s Crypto Gaming Move Signals Shift
2023-08-17 18:29
