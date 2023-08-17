According to Decrypt, Google's AI research lab recently released a new language model prototype called LaMDA, designed to work as a life coach. LaMDA is an AI program created to support people by engaging in open-ended conversations, helping them clarify their thoughts and make better decisions. This AI-powered life coach uses natural language processing and a user's input to provide personalized, contextual advice. As a system built for "transformative dialogue," LaMDA aims to offer empathetic guidance while facilitating healthier communication and deeper insights for users seeking support with personal or professional challenges.