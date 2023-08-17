In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Fuse CEO Mark Smargon spoke about blockchain payments and the potential for Fuse to compete with the likes of Visa. Smargon believes blockchain can provide a more secure, faster, and lower-cost alternative to traditional payment networks. By offering a powerful platform for developers to create blockchain payment applications, Fuse aims to make digital payments more accessible and encourage a push towards decentralization in the financial sector.
Fuse CEO Mark Smargon Discusses Blockchain Payments and Competing with Visa
2023-08-17 15:39
