In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Fuse CEO Mark Smargon spoke about blockchain payments and the potential for Fuse to compete with the likes of Visa. Smargon believes blockchain can provide a more secure, faster, and lower-cost alternative to traditional payment networks. By offering a powerful platform for developers to create blockchain payment applications, Fuse aims to make digital payments more accessible and encourage a push towards decentralization in the financial sector.