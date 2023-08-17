According to Decrypt, cryptocurrency exchange FTX and digital asset lender Genesis Global Capital have reached a $175 million settlement following a legal dispute involving a $4 billion demand from Genesis. The dispute began when FTX executed a high-volume trade on a thinly traded illiquid perpetual swap, which resulted in Genesis having to post collateral, causing prices to drop. Genesis demanded compensation, claiming FTX's actions were negligent and manipulative. Both parties ultimately agreed on a $175 million settlement to resolve the issue, while FTX maintains that the trade was lawful and executed properly. The settlement demonstrates the complicated nature of the young, rapidly-evolving cryptocurrency market.