According to Golden Ten, the Federal Reserve has announced an enforcement action against Farmington State Bank, a financial institution associated with the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The Fed committee stated that its actions are aimed at ensuring the bank winds down in a manner that protects depositors and the deposit insurance fund. This development highlights the increasing scrutiny of financial institutions working with cryptocurrency-related businesses.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Federal Reserve Takes Action Against FTX-Linked Farmington State Bank
2023-08-17 15:31
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top