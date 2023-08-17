Cypher protocol recently reported that around $600,000 has been frozen on various Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) in response to a hacker attack on the Solana decentralized trading platform earlier this month. The return of these funds depends on the cooperation of the CEXs and seizure orders issued by law enforcement agencies. The August 8th attack resulted in approximately $1 million worth of cryptocurrency assets being stolen.
