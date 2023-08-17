Curve Finance has issued a warning via Twitter, urging users to withdraw from the arbitrum-tricrypto pool. The pool is the only one that may be impacted by existing compiler vulnerabilities, making it essential for users to take precautionary measures to protect their funds.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Curve Finance Alerts Users to Withdraw from Arbitrum-TriCrypto Pool due to Compiler Vulnerabilities
2023-08-17 13:51
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top