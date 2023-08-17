Coinglass data reveals that the total liquidation amount across the entire network reached $206 million in the past 24 hours, with long orders contributing to approximately $189 million and short orders accounting for about $17.28 million. In just the last hour, the network experienced a total loss of $58.86 million, consisting of $17.24 million in Bitcoin and $29.3 million in Ethereum. These figures showcase the market's volatility and the risks associated with cryptocurrency trading.