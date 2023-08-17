According to Bloomberg Crypto, crypto enthusiasts are increasingly optimistic about the prospects of a Bitcoin ETF, as evident by the buzz on social media channels. The enthusiasm comes despite recent efforts to promote Ethereum funds. This heightened interest in a potential Bitcoin ETF suggests that investors are eagerly awaiting diversification options in the growing cryptocurrency market.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Crypto Enthusiasts Excited by Bitcoin ETF Hype, Unfazed by Ethereum Fund Push
2023-08-17 16:33
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top