Layer2 interoperability protocol Connext will launch its native token, NEXT, on September 5th. Additionally, the Connext team plans to airdrop NEXT tokens to early users of Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Gnosis Chain with claims opening on the same day. The NEXT token will serve as a governance tool within the Connext ecosystem via a DAO. Connext is also collaborating with Tokensoft to launch "cross-chain airdrop as a service," which will allow airdrop recipients to claim tokens on any chain without bridging or additional gas fees. This new service will be activated with the NEXT airdrop. Connext previously launched the xERC20 token standard to reduce liquidity costs and enhance the security of bridge tokens.