Connext, a Layer 2 interoperability protocol, has revealed its token economics. The total supply of Nest tokens will be 1 billion, with the token type being xERC20. The allocation breakdown is as follows: 30% for the DAO, 10.8% for the Connext Foundation, 10% for an airdrop, 22.34% for early supporters, 11.24% for ecosystem and strategic supporters, 11.68% for early teams and consultants, and 3.90% for Proxima Labs. This distribution strategy demonstrates Connext's commitment to engaging its community and fostering a healthy ecosystem.