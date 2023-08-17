According to Cointelegraph, Colombia's central bank, Banco de la República, suggests setting holding and spending limits for a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC) to mitigate threats and enhance security. Although the central bank has not yet decided to issue a CBDC, its recent study found no significant macroeconomic risks in introducing a retail CBDC. Setting limits on CBDC transactions could alleviate user privacy and security concerns, offer various levels of privacy, and help commercial banks by reducing competition with bank accounts as a store of value. However, the central bank remains uncertain if Colombia requires such a digital currency.
Colombia Central Bank Advises Limits on CBDC Holdings and Spending
2023-08-17 13:33
