BlockFi has announced via Twitter that they have opened the function of withdrawing funds from BlockFi wallet accounts for eligible customers, as authorized by the court. Clients are advised to check their email or the BlockFi app to determine their eligibility. BlockFi anticipates that more clients, including international customers, will be able to withdraw digital assets from their wallet accounts as the court process continues to progress.
BlockFi Enables Fund Withdrawal Feature for Eligible Customers
2023-08-17 14:58
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
